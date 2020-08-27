‘Pakistan to continue moral support to Kashmiris’

MUZAFFARBAD: Chairman Pakistan Muslim league (Nawaz) and the leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq has said that Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday.

He said all the political forces are on the same page on the Kashmir issue and added that Pakistan will never deviate from its principled stand on Kashmir.