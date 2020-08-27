IHC dismisses plea against Shehzad Akbar’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition against the appointment of Shehzad Akbar as Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and declared it “non-maintainable”.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict reserved earlier on the petition moved by Advocate Syed Pervaiz Zahoor. The court in its nine-page judgment said that the petitioner failed to provide any record regarding Shehzad Akbar’s interference in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).