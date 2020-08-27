IPU president calls on Buzdar: Unprecedented steps taken for people’s welfare, says CM

LAHORE: President Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Ms Gabriela Cuevas Barron called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and discussed different matters including the promotion of institutional collaboration.

The CM extended felicitations to her for completing 130 years of the Inter-Parliamentary Union forum while Ms Gabriela Cuevas Barron appreciated the effective anti-corona strategy employed by the CM. Usman Buzdar also commended the services rendered by IPU President for the supremacy of the institution of the parliament. Pakistan fully believes in the supremacy of the parliament for strengthening democracy and it also stresses the importance of dialogue for maintaining peace, development and solution of conflicts, added Usman Buzdar. The chief minister apprised that Punjab government has taken unprecedented steps for the welfare of people.