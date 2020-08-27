Shahbaz will be disqualified if Nawaz doesn’t return: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif should get ready to be disqualified if former premier Nawaz Sharif does not return to country.

The Opposition only wants protection of its plundered money that is the reason it did not let the Anti-Money-Laundering Bill pass, ignoring country’s future, he added. Addressing a press conference Wednesday, Chohan said from 2007 to 2018, the gang of corrupt persons, under the banner of ‘Charter of Democracy’ pushed Pakistan close to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. He said due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, country’s name would soon be out of the grey list. He said Nawaz had asked JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to launch ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’. He said Nawaz is neither undergoing medical treatment nor admitted to a hospital. He has been on vacation for 10 months and was seen without a face mask amid coronavirus at a London café. Chohan said Shahbaz took a W turn by speaking lies about Nawaz’s return. He said the whole world knew that Shahbaz had guaranteed his elder brother’s return once his treatment was over. Shahbaz is a liar and cheater after he lied that he did not guarantee Nawaz’s return. He had submitted a draft of the undertaking to the Lahore High Court about former premier’s return after eight weeks.