Couple, two minor kids suffer burns in house fire

A couple and their two minor children suffered minor injuries in a fire that erupted at their house in District Central on Wednesday.

Rescuers from welfare associations reached the property located near Niaz Manzil in the Taimuria police station’s jurisdiction, and rushed the casualties to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital.

Three if the injured were identified as 25-year-old Khizar Hayat, his wife as Maria, 23, and nine-year-old daughter Fatima. The identity of their minor son was not released. Police also reached the house, and quoting the initial investigation, they said the fire broke out apparently due to a short circuit.