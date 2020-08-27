Chris Woakes praises Shan Masood for his ton in first Test

KARACHI: England all-rounder Chris Woakes has praised Pakistan opener Shan Masood for his career-best 156 in the first innings of the first Test.

“We played U19 cricket together back in 2007 which now seems a lifetime ago. I was pleased for you to see you get 150 but not for me as I had to bowl all those overs,” Woakes told Shan.

Shan and Woakes came together for a chat on the final day of the three-match Test series, which the hosts eventually won 1-0. The two reviewed the competitive nature of the series, discussed the challenges of the bio-secure environment and the return of international cricket in Pakistan with the prospects of an England tour to the country.

When Shan told Woakes about the positives of the return of cricket in Pakistan and the hosting of the entire HBL Pakistan Super League season five in the country, Woakes said, “Pakistan is a beautiful country and I have heard great stories about how passionate the fans are. I hope Test tours take place more frequently in the country.”

Woakes, who led hosts to a victory in a closely-fought contest at Old Trafford, told Shan that the Test series was a competitive one and the quality of cricket was of the highest order. The two concurred the presence of fans would have made the series even more memorable.

“This series was also hugely competitive and we [England] had to work extra hard to overcome the challenge,” the England all-rounder said. “Pakistan had a 10-year unbeaten record [in England] and we saw in the series how competitive it was especially since, you guys always seem to adapt very well to the conditions which most of the foreign teams touring here find as a challenge.

“Pakistan have always had great support in England. I am sure the crowd would have enjoyed the Old Trafford Test as the match deserved a crowd. It would have been great to have banter between fans and to have live noise,” he said.