Record rain halts Karachi ports operations

KARACHI: Operations at different ports in the metropolis were mostly suspended after record monsoon showers left them inundated, bringing the cargo/shipping handling to a halt, which was causing traffic congestion, an official said on Wednesday.

“Terminals at both Karachi Port and Port Qasim are flooded with rain water, hence there has been no container grounding and processing,” Khurram Ijaz representing importers and customs clearing agents said.

“Operations at Port Qasim are completely shutdown, while Karachi Port resumed partial activity on Wednesday.”

DP World, the operator of Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT), issued an advisory late Tuesday notifying operational delays due to heavy rainfall. Port Qasim is the second largest port of the country and accounts for around 40 percent international trade handling.

“All customers are informed that there is continuous and heavy rainfall throughout the city including Port Qasim area, which is creating various challenges for safe operations of QICT,” it said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met Office) has already issued a warning for urban flooding in Karachi and many areas are already affected making it difficult for staff and contractors to access the port terminals. The heavy downpour is forecasted to continue till Thursday.

Khurram Ijaz, who is also Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said the transportation of cargo to upcountry as well as in the city had also been badly affected.

“Since there is very limited activity at the port, consignments were piling up causing a congestion type situation.”

The port authorities said there might be operational delays in providing services, which include but were not limited to scanning, weighment, examination, grounding/arrangement, deliveries, and export loading on vessels.

Shakoor Alam, a goods transporter, said rains and flooding had not impacted the movement of cargo to upcountry much. “There have been delays due to accumulation of rainwater at some spots and broken roads, but transportation was going on almost in the same manner,” Alam added.

According to Met Office, rain on Tuesday broke a 90-year record in Karachi. The record was broken after a 345mm downpour was recorded at Karachi’s PAF Faisal Base in August this year, making it the wettest month since 1931.