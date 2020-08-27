Healthcare Commission staff visit Katlang for verification

PESHAWAR: As per directives of Chief Executive of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) Dr Maqsood Ali Khan, a team of inspectors on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Katlang subdivision in Mardan district to check the health outlets, which the KPHCC staff had shut two days ago on serious deficiencies.

The KPHCC team comprising Inspector Peshawar Zone Asadullah Khan, Inspector Mardan Zone Farhan Wadood along with Monitoring Officer Inspector Amanullah khan visited Katlang subdivision for verification of sealed premises.

They visited Baizai Medical Center, Al-Murtaza X-ray clinic, Al-Shifa lab, Tahir Dental clinic, and City Digital X-ray and found them closed. The City Digital X-ray was examined and found the seal was still intact at the main door and the other door seal was tempered but the premises were closed and a notice was present on the door that the clinic will remain closed September 03.

The KPHCC in a press release said that the owner of the health facility appeared before the officers and gave a written statement that he was unaware of tampering with the seal of KPHCC and promised to cooperate with them.

Besides this, the tampered door was resealed with new locks. The chief executive had taken notice of reports on social media, where local residents had claimed that all health outlets shut by the KPHCC were reopened next day.

“Our staff personally visited the area and none of the health outlets closed by them was found reopen. The report about illegal de-sealing was wrong. It is recommended that in future social media comments without proper evidence may be ignored,” said Dr Maqsood Ali in the statement.