SC adjourns hearing on deforestation in KP for a week

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to deforestation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for a week. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case. During the hearing, petitioner's lawyer Iftikhar Gilani argued that Rs40 million of people were stuck so that he wanted to give detailed arguments in the case if allowed. This was not my personal case but a public case, he added. To this, Justice Qazi Amin addressing the counsel said he paid tribute to him for saving the public money. The SC ordered rehearing of the case regarding the deforestation in KP at the request of lawyer Iftikhar Gilani.