August 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

Eight flour mills sealed for creating artificial flour shortage

National

MULTAN: The City District Administration special teams on Tuesday sealed eight flour mills during a grand operation for creating artificial shortage of flour.

The teams seized the whole stock of wheat, the officials added. The special teams of the Food Department, Anti-Corruption Establishment, police and Special Branch raided the flourmills in the district and sealed eight flour mills. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak warned that the flour mills would not be allowed to promote black marketing and selling flour at high rates. He said that a 20kg flour bag was available at Rs 860 and if citizens had complaints against overcharging than they contact him. There was no room for black marketers, he warned. The government was spending millions of rupees on the subsidy of flour, he added.

