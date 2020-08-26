close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
AFP
August 26, 2020

Belgium to allow football fans from Sept 11

Sports

AFP
August 26, 2020

BRUSSELS: Belgian football fans will make a progressive return to stadiums from September 11, the country’s professional league announced Tuesday.

“We’re convinced that our clubs and their fans will put everything in place so the return to the stadiums happens in the safest possible way,” said Pierre Francois, head of the Belgian Pro League.

Depending on the capacity of stadiums, from 400 fans to 5,000 fans will be allowed in to watch their clubs, Belgian press reported, although the Pro League did not confirm the larger figure when contacted by AFP.

