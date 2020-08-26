Man shot dead

LAHORE : A passerby was killed in firing by unidentified people in Johar Town area here on Tuesday. He was the resident of Johar Town. His body was shifted to morgue.

Traffic plan: Traffic police has finalised the traffic arrangements on main procession route on Muharram9 and 10.

According to the traffic plan, two SPs, Six DSPs, 72 inspectors, women traffic wardens and 1,390 traffic wardens will perform their duties along the route of main procession. All office staff would also be deputed on roads for facilitation of general public. No vehicle would be allowed to enter from any arteries on procession route. The main procession will start Nisar Haveli and conclude at Karbala Gamey Shah. The traffic diversion points on the route of the main procession will be Akbari Gate, Bagh Ali, Chuna Mandi, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Peer Makki, Mori Gate, Punj Peer, Zila Katcheri, PMG Chowk, MAO College, Lady Wallington and Saggian. As far as alternate routes are concerned, traffic coming from Shahdara will be diverted to the Railway Station through Azadi Flyover. Traffic coming from inner Circular Road will be diverted towards Mori Gate, Urdu Bazar, Chowk Cheterjee, Law College, Katcheri Road and Nila Gumbad. No traffic will be allowed from Peer Makki U-turn towards Lower Mall.

drug pushers: Police registered 5,275 cases and arrested 5,471 drug pushers during the current year.

Police recovered 66-kg heroin, 2049-kg charas, 3-kg ice and 60,520-litre liquor from their possession.

rescuers: Punjab Emergency Service DG reviewed arrangements of Rescue 1122 for providing emergency cover to processions in all districts of Punjab. He also reviewed working of district control rooms and Provincial Monitoring Cell. He directed all DEOs to restrict leaves of rescuers, implement Code Red on Muharram 9 and 10 and provide emergency cover.

CCPO: CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has said no officer in Lahore police is corona positive.