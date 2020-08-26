Bike lifter arrested, two motorcycles recovered

Rawalpindi : The police arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net a bike lifter namely Qadir Hussain alias Gitu and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

He said, Police also recovered weapons and other items from his possession.

He informed that a Police team headed by SHO Chontra conducted a raid and nabbed the bike lifter.

As per preliminary police record, the criminal was also involved in other crimes as well, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifter gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprit.

Meanwhile, police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched a special search operation in Dhoke Ratta and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Ratta Police Station, said a police spokesman. He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Ratta Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 94 houses while a number of persons were also interrogated.