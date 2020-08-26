Indonesian envoy lauds Pakistani media

Islamabad L: Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S. Amri paid tribute to Pakistani media for promoting people to people contact between the two countries.

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday at the embassy, he termed the media cooperation of immense importance as it was not only promoting the goodwill between the people of the countries but essentially helping create awareness about the opportunities that exist abound between our two countries to benefit from.

He mentioned that familiarization trip ‘Wonderful Indonesia’ that Embassy organizes annually for the journalists, renowned bloggers, travel writers, and TV Channels to provide them an opportunity to experience the rich and diverse culture and explore a wide range of opportunities in Indonesia have been very successful and has raised awareness in Pakistan about Trade, Tourism, Education and other opportunities in Indonesia.

Concerning the bilateral economic cooperation between the countries the Ambassador stressed on the significance of fostering the sustainable bilateral trade relations and said that “Indonesia and Pakistan must work together for the sustainable trade relations between them.