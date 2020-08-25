No change in Saudi stance on Kashmir: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday there was no change in the stance of Saudi Arabia on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, and also rejected speculation that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s ties had deteriorated over the past few weeks, adding the Kingdom had neither asked Islamabad to return its loan nor had it suspended oil supply to Pakistan.

Replying to questions at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had the same stance on Israel, adding Pakistan’s stance had not wavered.

Asked to comment over the recognition of Israel by United Arab Emirates, Qureshi said the UAE, like any other country, had the right to take bilateral decisions. He, however, stressed that clear stance on the issue remained the same as endorsed by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. “Pakistan cannot be pressured on the issue of Israel,” he categorically stated.

Qureshi, who recently returned from Beijing where he held talks with his Chinese counterpart, said Pakistan and China would “act collectively to protect mutual strategic interests” and vowed to continue the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project despite criticism.“Our strategic compass is set in right direction and joint efforts would be made to promote peace, development and prosperity in the region,” the foreign minister said.

“The CPEC is a well-considered project of regional connectivity, which will not only benefit Pakistan and China but entire region, offering immense employment opportunities,” he said. Qureshi said his visit to China was also significant in the backdrop of recent India-China military skirmishes in Ladakh, saying it was important to have a face-to-face discussion in emerging scenario.

“China’s stance is loud and clear that besides pursuing development, it is equally important to be vigilant about the regional situation,” he said, adding the impression of leniency over Sino-India trade and Wuhan Spirit was dissolved following his meeting with the Chinese foreign minister.

He said China categorically rejected India’s unilateral action of August 5, 2019 of revoking the special status of the valley. Qureshi backed the recent joint declaration by six political parties in Jammu and Kashmir expressing commitment for the restoration of Articles 370 and 350A of the Indian Constitution.

“This statement by Kashmiri leaders shows that India’s efforts to crush Kashmiris met a big defeat,” he said, stressing the need for monitoring by international watchdogs to expose India’s false claims of normalcy in last one year.

“We reject India’s claim of Jammu and Kashmir as its internal matter. The truth is that India has no historical, legal and moral claim over it,” he said.He warned the world that India could carry out a false flag operation to cover up its defeat after misadventure in Kashmir. Qureshi also announced he would hold a meeting with a delegation of Afghan Taliban on Tuesday (today), saying resumption of peace in Afghanistan was the main goal. The seven-member delegation arrived here from Qatar’s capital Doha on the invitation of the Pakistan government.

He recalled that Pakistan had a “long and beneficial discussion” before the Doha peace agreement was inked between the US and Taliban on February 29. China was also supporting the peace process in Afghanistan, he said, adding a request was made to the Chinese foreign minister to send their envoy on Afghanistan to Islamabad for a “coordinated approach”.