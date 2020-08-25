Ashura security

With the start of the month of Muharram, marked by Muslims all over the world to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (ra), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), security measures have begun to be tightened across the country ahead of Ashura which falls on the 10th day of Muharram. All security forces in major cities have been asked to remain on alert especially as there has been a degree of sectarian tensions within the country during the past few months. People are also commenting on the completely new and terribly insensitive trend of wishing each other ‘happy new year’ on Muharram – one of the most somber episodes in Islamic history. Analysts say this points to a growing – and disturbing – divide between different sects of Muslims.

Despite these tensions, we hope that Muharram will be observed peacefully this year. Senior members of the security apparatus have already spoken to ulema in various cities, notably those which have seen tension or violence in the past to convince them to do everything possible to ensure Muharram is observed without any act of violence and with the decorum it deserves. This year the Covid-19 pandemic has added some complications. Authorities have asked those organizing traditional processions and ‘Majalis’ to observe SOPs such as mask wearing and social distancing – although this may not prove easy to enforce. The SOPs put out by Iran have also been circulated.

The beliefs of every sect must be respected and indeed as has been the tradition for generations Sunni Muslims have also participated in Muharram and Ashura events by setting up ‘sabeels’ or ensuring the reverence is practised during the month. The breakdown in these traditions has occurred only over more recent decades. While ensuring the best security possible, we must remember that sectarian harmony can be maintained only through mutual respect and a recollection of the sacrifices made at Karbala. The security forces cannot guard every street corner and every Imam Bargah. The growth of hate speech over social media has added new dangers. Wherever possible, those responsible for circulating such material need to be tracked down so that an example can be set. Imams at all mosques can also be encouraged to spread the spirit of harmony and by doing so aid the security apparatus in making every possible effort to avoid any act of terrorism during a month that has in the past seen numerous such incidents.