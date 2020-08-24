Two killed in firing at jirga in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Two people were killed and another was injured in a firing incident at a jirga at Utmanzai in the limits of City Police Station here on Sunday, sources said.

The sources said that a jirga was taking place at Utmanzai village to settle a dispute when an accused Faiq opened fire, killing two persons and injuring another.

The slain were identified as Osama and Abdul Rahman. One Arif was injured. The accused managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.