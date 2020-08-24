District Central still flooded 48 hours after Friday’s downpour

Residents of Ayub Goth Surjani Town with their belongings move to safer place as the area submerged in flooded rain water. Photo: APP

Several areas of Karachi still remain flooded as rainwater after the downpour on Friday could not be drained off even on Sunday.

Several areas of District Central, such as Surjani Town, New Karachi and Liaquatabad were inundated on Sunday. Many residents of Surjani Town were compelled to shift to another place as they were helpless due to flooding, darkness and hunger, and forced to migrate.

As residents made efforts on their own to drain out water from their houses, the Pakistan Army also came to their rescue with de-watering pumps, boats and trucks to relocate people.

The rainwater at KDA Chowrangi, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, and Federal B Area could not be drained and residents living in those areas remained stuck in their homes.

All the rainwater drains from Allahwali Chowrangi in New Karachi all the way to Sindhi Hotel overflowed and water entered homes and shops, which could not be removed even after two days.

“From electronic appliances to furniture, everything is destroyed,” said a resident of Shadman, Hayat. He added that sewage had entered inside their water tanks after which they would have to get it cleaned as well.

“We have to wait until the rain completely subsides before cleaning our water tanks, else the sewage water from the drains will again enter our houses,” he reasoned. Another resident lamented how they had five-foot water inside their houses and power couldn’t be restored for more than 48 hours.

The situation was more or less similar in New Karachi Sector 5-E where the dilapidated sewerage system completely collapsed after the rainfall. All the gutters of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) were overflowing on Sunday and sewage entered houses and shops.

One of the elderly residents complained that sewerage water had also entered gas lines in the area. “During rainfall, the sewerage water overflowing on roads increases and enters our homes,” he said, adding that they had been dealing with sewage inside their homes for the last 15 days.

The situation was worse in New Karachi Sector 5-J where life has come to a standstill. Many residents found no option but to relocate after the rainfall as no government help reached them.

North Karachi Sector 11-A has also been one of the most affected areas where the rainwater is still accumulated on roads and streets. One of the residents, Fawad, shared with The News how the sewerage system had completely collapsed and they could not even step outside their homes.

Meanwhile, garbage and filth coming out of choked drains after the rain has accumulated in several areas of Liaquatabad. The road from Teen Hatti towards Liaquatabad has developed huge ditches that are filled with sewage. Such ditches have been causing accidents and damaging vehicles.

Meanwhile, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB)Managing Director Khalid Sheikh visited different areas of the city including Surjani Town.

According to a statement issued by the KWSB, he visited Surjani Town, North Karachi, Yousuf Goth and different areas of District Central. According to the statement, a 72-inch-diameter sewerage line had collapsed in Surjani Town, which was repaired.