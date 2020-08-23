Volunteers working on Mastuj-Booni road in high spirits

BOONI: The volunteers continued work on the Mastuj-Booni road on the third consecutive day on Saturday with an avowed commitment.

The volunteers from different villages have been working on the project turn by turn. It was the turn of the volunteers from the Hazratabad Mastuj village, who reached the specific place early in the day. “There is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth. They want to clear the road to pave the way for blacktopping,” Sher Ghazi Khan, a prominent educationist, told reporters. He added that 45 volunteers levelled about a 250-feet road. He informed that the volunteers from Chinar village performed their duty on Friday. “The people belonging to all nearby villages are eager to join the work,” he said, adding the people belonging to far-off areas were extending financial help.

“The people have been suffering due to the dilapidated condition of the road and want to contribute in all possible ways,” he said, adding, “One of our brothers contributed Rs50,000 yesterday.” Talking to the volunteers on telephone from Peshawar, Prof Dr Ismail Wali appreciated the spirit of the people. “I hope we will overcome all hurdles as we are working for a good purpose. I also appeal to the wealthy people to extend help to us in this noble cause,” he added. He said he had to rush to Peshawar for an important task and would join them soon.