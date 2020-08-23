Plea against Indian radio transmission

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the federal interior ministry, information technology and telecommunication ministry and others on a petition seeking a direction for the government to block the transmission of Indian radio stations in Tharparkar district as such stations broadcast content that may not be conducive to country’s national interest. Petitioner Syed Mureed Ali Shah submitted in the petition that Nagarparkar was a sensitive area being in the proximity of the Indian border.