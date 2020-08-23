Six black deer stolen from Vehari Zoo

BUREWALA: Six valuable black deer have been stolen from Vehari Zoo due to alleged negligence of Wildlife Department management and employees. The Multan Wildlife DD suspended two employees while police registered a case against eight accused and started investigation. The people from two breeding farms of Mailsi and Khanewal areas, including Habib, Arshad alias Jhara, Imran Mayo, Shabbir alias Cheeni, Syed Mohsin Abbas of Mailsi Ashfaq, Shabu Hiraj and Jamil of Khanewal were booked in a criminal offence case under Sections 379 and 411 PPC at City Vehari police station. According to the police and the Wildlife sources, after the initial probe, it was revealed that the theft had been committed by the people of two breeding farms situated in Mailsi and Khanewal. The deputy director formed an inquiry committee to ensure action against the culprits. Wildlife Minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari also ordered an immediate inquiry to probe into the matter and recover the stolen deer.