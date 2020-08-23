Chinese envoy reaffirms pledge to add value to CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing visited the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority on Saturday and reaffirmed his commitment to add value to the CPEC and praised the “accelerated momentum and greater focus” on the flagship initiative.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Yao also expressed the resolve to bring dividends of the mega-project to people of both China and Pakistan, said CPEC Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa in a tweet.

Bajwa, who is also Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, said the envoy expressed the Chinese government’s gratitude to the Pakistani government for an accelerated momentum and greater focus on CPEC.