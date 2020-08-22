PFUJ condoles death of Senator Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) extended condolences on the death of seasoned Baloch politician Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who was also chairman of the National Party. He passed away at 62.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said, “Senator Bizenjo was a strong voice not only for the people of Balochistan but also democratic norms. We are devastated at the news of his demise. He raised his voice for rights of the oppressed.”