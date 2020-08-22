Senate, NA pay glowing tributes to Mir Hasil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD: The Senate and the National Assembly Friday paid glowing tributes to the late National Party Chairman Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo who passed away a day earlier after a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who and his family played a very significant role in national politics. PML-N Senator Salahuddin Tirmizi and Senator Mushtaq Ahmad of the JI expressed anger and recalled ‘like stabbing in the back of late Bizenjo’ after the opposition had nominated him for the slot of chairman Senate in a no-trust vote, when some opposition senators voted against him last year. Unlike the National Assembly, in the Senate, joint opposition enjoys a clear numerical edge over the treasury benches, but over a dozen opposition lawmakers revolted and voted for Sadiq Sanjrani.

The resolution moved by Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq paid rich tributes to the political struggle of the late National Party leader for playing his part for supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy in Pakistan. The agenda of the sitting was put aside to hold a condolence reference in memory of the late senator.

The resolution said that Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was a thorough democrat, a seasoned politician and a highly respected veteran nationalist leader. Throughout his political career, Senator Bizenjo raised voice for the people’s rights, but categorically opposed armed resistance and militancy. The resolution said that Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo used to believe in peaceful democratic and parliamentary ways. He was an exponent of progressive politics in Pakistan. The House also offered Fateha for the departed soul.