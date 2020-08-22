MoU inked to raise diabetes awareness

Islamabad : The Diabetes Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Abasyn University to improve the standard of healthcare for everyone by raising disease awareness with the help of the university, says a press release.

Under the MOU, TDC and Abasyn University will work together on the development of the university students’ skills in the healthcare field at the hospital. Both parties will assist, support and collaborate with each other in academic, medical and clinical research, health advocacy and training of students and staff.

TDC CEO Tahir M. Abbasi and Prof. Dr. Amjad Mehmood, Executive Director of Abasyn University, signed the MOU and expressed that they are very eager to work together for the betterment of the nation in every possible way.