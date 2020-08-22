Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir, says AJK president

Islamabad : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

Addressing a seminar organised here by the Islamic Research Institute at the International Islamic University on Friday, he also said the residents of Indian-held Kashmir were being swamped by non-natives and looters through Modi government's illegal settlement plan.

The AJK president urged academia to use research and technology to fight for the Kashmir cause.

He said Kashmiris were thankful to the Muslim world for raising their voice of rights.

He hailed the OIC’s role for the protection of rights of Kashmiris and said the way Saudi Arabia had helped Kashmiris in the earthquake hit areas, it was a historic response.

Sardar Masood added that few negative elements were trying to create chaos and instability by discussing the ideologies.

“Pakistan is an ideological state that is a reward by the Almighty Allah,” he said.

He said Pakistani academia must focus on research and adopting the latest technologies by knowing the latest changes.

The AJK president said a well-planned narrative for the rights and independence of Kashmiris is necessary to be built by using latest tools of communication and technology, while academia can play a vital role in this regard.

Talking about western trends and impact on society, he said blindly following the West will never take us to success.

“We must focus on research and Islamic teachings and values,” he said.

Speaking at the seminar, IIU Rector Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the university would establish a ‘Kashmir Desk’ to provide information and literature about Kashmir’s history, importance and culture.

He said the desk will also be a source of condemning atrocities being continued by Indian forces.

The rector called upon the global community to play a role for the rights of Kashmiris.

He said the role of universities is vital to highlight the cruelty of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

Talking about the sustainability and importance of economy, the IIU rector praised the government saying the projects of CPEC and initiatives for managing the trade deficit will help in bringing prosperity and stability.

Speaking on the occasion, IIU acting president Prof. Dr. N.B Jumani highlighted the importance of academia in society building. He reiterated his resolve that IIUI will continue its activities to address issues of Muslim world through research and dialogue. He said the Independence Day reminds of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect religious, cultural and social values. Dr. Jumani said that global community must play its role in protection of the rights of Kashmiris.

Dr. Muhammad Ziaul Haq, Director General IRI, in his remarks paid rich tribute to the leaders and people who sacrificed their lives for emergence of the homeland.

He highlighted role of IRI in reconstruction of society. He also apprised about the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative launched in vision of Quaid e Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The AJK president also participated in an Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony and launched a plantation campaign by planting a sapling. He also inaugurated a book exhibition on Pakistan Movement.