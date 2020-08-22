Jirga to remove hurdles to grid station construction

A grand jirga, attended by representatives of various parties, office-bearers of local traders’ union and former local government representatives, decided to remove hurdles in way of the construction of a gridstation in Garhi Habibullah.

“Because of the frequent power outages and low voltage, people of Garhi Habibullah are suffering and we want this problem

resolved, whether through a court or protests,” Chairman of Dispute Resolution Council Sunny Khan told the jirga.

He said the former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government had released an amount of Rs320 million about three years ago, but landowners were not giving their land for the project because of the low prices offered to them.

“We would also approach landowners and convince them not to create hurdles in the way of this project,” former chairman of Garhi Habibullah neighbourhood council Mohammad Nazakat said.

He said that Peshawar Electric Supply Company could start work if the land issue was settled once and the jirga could play its role in the matter.