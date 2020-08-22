PDMA provides coveralls to Health Dept, Rescue 1122

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and its partner, Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) has provided 5,000 non-woven 60 GSM disposable coveralls to the Health Department and Rescue 1122 emergency service.

A communication from the PDMA Media Cell said 4,000 non-woven 60 GSM disposable coveralls were dispatched to the Health Department while 1,000 handed to Rescue 1122. PDMA Director General Pervez Khan thanked the UNHCR and its partner for the support. He added that the PDMA KP conducted awareness-raising campaign across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the directions of the KP government. It installed huge billboards and banners about the precautionary measures at public places in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan,Swat, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur, Manshera, Abbottabad and other districts.

The PDMA KP is conveying messages through FM radio, electronic, print and social media, informing the masses about the precautions. The radio messages are being broadcasted in multiple languages i.e. Urdu, Pashto, Hindko, Khowar (Chitrali), Waziri and others. The PDMA chief added that Covid-19 spread could be contained by following government-issued standard operating procedures and adopting their precautionary measures. He said that PDMA’s Provincial Emergency Operation Centre was active round-the-clock and could be contacted on toll-free number of 1700.