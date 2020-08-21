Waste collection pilot project launched in Pindi

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has initiated a pilot project ’alag bano alag karo’ at Satellite Town A-Block. The pilot project was inaugurated by MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar while distributing waste bags of different colours to 400 houses of A-Block, Satellite town.

Green waste bags for organic waste, yellow for plastic and glass waste, red for metal waste and blue for paper cardboard waste were distributed. The green bags carrying organic or kitchen waste would be collected on a daily basis, while Red, Blue, and Yellow bags would be emptied on Monday and Thursday and will be returned back to residents for reuse. According to MD RWMC, the project will be continued for 3 months on a trial basis and after its success, its radius would be increased for the entire city.