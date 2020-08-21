Iran says it detained a UAE ship and its crew

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Iran seized a United Arab Emirates-registered ship violating its territorial waters this week, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that UAE coastguards killed two Iranian fishermen on the same day. Tensions have risen between the two countries, which face each other across the Gulf, since last week’s agreement between the Gulf state and Tehran’s arch-foe Israel to normalise ties.