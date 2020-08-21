Govt urged to reopen private schools

CHARSADDA: The Private Education Network (PEN) on Thursday urged the provincial government to allow reopening of the schools and colleges to resume educational activities. Speaking at a meeting, the PEN provincial vice-president Javed Khan, Charsadda president Nafeesullah, general secretary Tahir Amin and other said that they would launch a protest movement if the government did not allow them to resume classes at their educational institutions. A large number of owners, managing directors and principals of private educational institutions from Charsadda district attended the meeting. The speakers alleged that the government was bent upon spoiling the precious by applying delaying tactics to reopen the private educational institutions. They said that they were ready to follow the government instructions including the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus pandemic but still the authorities insisted not to resume classes. They asked the government to unseal private educational institutions and quash cases against the owners who had recently reopened their schools and colleges in different parts of the province.