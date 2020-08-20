LEAs foil major terrorist bid, kill 2 militants in Karachi

KARACHI: Two militants belonging to a banned organisation were gunned down in a joint operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Sindh Rangers on Wednesday.

In-charge CTD Mazhar Mashwani said that a raid was carried out after information was received about the presence of the alleged militants in the area. The suspected terrorists were killed when they allegedly traded fire with CTD officials.

He disclosed that the two alleged militants killed during the exchange of fire, have been identified as Rafiq and Adnan. Adnan allegedly belonged to the Bilal Mansoor group. The same group — according to the CTD — had fought with the Rangers for several hours in Urdu Bazaar a few years ago.

CTD said that during that encounter, three wanted terrorists were killed along with the wife and child of one of the militants.

Separately a spokesperson for Sindh Rangers said the alleged terrorists came into Karachi from Afghanistan and were planning to carry out a huge operation in the city.

The spokesperson added the two men were involved in the killing of law enforcing officials, bomb blasts, bank robberies and sectarian killings.