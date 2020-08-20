Make-A-Wish children meet hero of Ertugrul

KARACHI: Renowned Turkish star Engin Altan of super-hit drama serial “Ertugrul Ghazi” met three Make-A-Wish children who wished to meet him. A colorful wish granting ceremony was organized by the foundation. The wish children were wearing traditional Turkish outfits from historical drama serial

“Ertugrul Ghazi”. Talking to the children via video link, Engin Altan said that “I am touched by the love and affection from Pakistan and especially from Make-A-Wish children.”

He said he will visit Pakistan soon to meet Make-A-Wish children. The children Sidra, Fiza and Sohail suffering from life threatening illnesses talked to their hero live and presented a gift of sword to Engin Altan, as per the theme of his play “Ertugrul”, which was received by Turkish Consul General on behalf of the superstar.

At the welcome speech, the organizer and founder of Make-A-Wish Pakistan Ishtiaq Baig said that “People of Pakistan consider Engin Altan as their hero, your kind gesture meeting Make-A-Wish children is commendable, which shows that you are not only a great actor but also a great human being”.

Ishtiaq Baig further said that Engin Altan is so popular in Pakistan that even if he contests election here, he will surely win. On the occasion, the theme song of Ertugrul Ghazi was presented by Make-A-Wish volunteers.

The wish granting ceremony was attended by Tolga Ucak, Turkish Consul General, Iftikhar Shallwani, Commissioner Karachi, Aftab Imam, Humayun Saeed, Zeba Bakhtiar, Ayesha Omar, Nadeem Baig, Make-A-Wish trustees Justice Ashraf Jahan, Dr. Ikhtiar Baig, Najia Ashraf, Dr. Farhan Essa, families of Make-A-Wish children and volunteers.