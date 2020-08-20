Mild tremors felt in north of Karachi, no damage reported

KARACHI: Mild tremors were felt in the north of Karachi, including in the areas of Malir, Gadap, Landhi and Korangi, on Wednesday evening at around 5:16pm but no damage was reported from these areas, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMC) said.

“Mild tremors of magnitude 3 on the Richter scale were felt 40 kilometers north of Karachi. The areas where the mild jolts were f elt included some areas of Malir, Landhi, Korangi and Gadap,” said Abdul Qayyum Bhutto, Director Met Karachi, while talking to The News on Wednesday.

The director Met Karachi said the epicenter of earthquake was 40 kilometers north of Karachi and the depth was 10 kilometers, adding that its latitude was 25.3N while the longitude of 67.23E.

He maintained that the tremors were very mild and did not cause any damage adding that earthquakes of this magnitude don’t cause any damage to property and humans.On the other hand, some people from Malir and adjoining areas reported mild tremors and came out of their homes while many people said they didn’t feel any jolts.