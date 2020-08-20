Police arrest two POs

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Ganjmandi police arrested proclaimed offender Abdullah who was wanted by police in a murder case.

Similarly, Saddar Wah Police arrested proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Fayyaz alias Commando who was wanted by police in murder case since 2013. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi launched a special search operation in Bhabra Bazaar and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station said a police spokesman.

Heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan Police Station conducted search operation in Bhabra Bazaar and adjoining areas and searched 156 houses and 24 shops while over 250 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of 42 tenants.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.