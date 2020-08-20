Housing scam case hearing adjourned

LAHORE:An Accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam after directing MS Services Hospital to submit medical board reports of NAB’s prime witness Qaiser Amin Butt against Khawaja brothers. The court has adjourned for August 26.

During the course of hearing the court tried to record statement of Qaiser Amin through video link. However, it could not succeed due to health condition of Qaiser. Now, the court will record statement of Qaiser on next hearing along with other prosecution witnesses.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman both accused in this case appeared before the court. Khawaja Saad Rafique after the hearing while talking to the media said that two years of the incumbent government are of complete destruction. The government is working on a single agenda of smashing the opposition, Saad added. He said the civil governments are based on responsibilities but the incumbent government is not fulfilling and responsibility.