An avoidable tragedy

A tourist boat capsized in Keenjhar Lake and claimed the lives of 10 picnickers. The victims were from Karachi. Miraculously, three people were rescued. This incident has caused great distress among people across the country. This is not the first time that such incident has happened. Boat operators earn thousands of rupees through boat tickets, but they don’t spend enough money on the repair and maintenance of tourist boats. A large number of families visit the lake to have a good day, but the carelessness of boat operators turns an otherwise memorable day of a family into a tragedy. The Keenjhar Lake incident has raised a few questions that the authority concerned must answer: What sort of safety equipment do the boats have to ensure the safety of passengers? Why are the boats allowed to run without lifesaving equipment? The authorities should investigate and punish those who are responsible for this unfortunate accident.

Fahad Rind

Johi