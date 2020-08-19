England hire Azhar as assistant bowling coach for Pakistan T20Is

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has joined England’s coaching staff for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, which starts from August 28, as assistant bowling coach.

“Jon Lewis will be the bowling coach and is supported by former Pakistan international and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood,” said the ECB while announcing squad and coaching staff for the series.

Azhar, who played 143 ODIs and 21 Tests, served as Pakistan’s bowling coach from 2016 to 2019 when Mickey Arthur was the head coach.

Before that, he had been Surrey’s player-coach.

Meanwhile, England also announced their 14-member squad for the T20I series, which will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment at Manchester.

ENGLAND: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

T20I matches schedule: August 28 at Old Trafford (6pm start), August 30 at Old Trafford (2pm start), September 1 at Old Trafford (6pm start).