Pak-Russia growing relationship

Comment

By Zahoor Khan Marwat

The world is now shifting from a brief unipolar era, which started after the disintegration of the Soviet Union, to multipolar scenario, allowing states to carefully choose new allies and set new policies. In this regard, Pakistan and Russia have entered into a mutually-beneficial relationship, which is soon to set tone for regional geo-politics too. From the foes of Cold War to friends of today, both Russia and Pakistan have come a long way. The new realities of the region and the world are changing, and both countries have realised the futuristic challenges.

During the '90, the relations between the two countries did not see much change. But in 2014, Russian policies underwent a major change, allowing Pakistan to buy weapons from Moscow. Later in 2016, the first joint military exercise between the two countries was held, signifying the beginning of a new era.

To quote the Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan: "It's self-evident from our policies and our statements that for Pakistan, Russia remains a key priority in our foreign policy, and we take great pleasure and we are very glad that in the past two decades the two countries' bilateral relations have made enormous progress.” He noted in an interview that the two countries had "all-encompassing dialogue" at various levels.

"The relationship is not unidirectional or uni-dimensional, it's multi-dimensional, and that is what we want to achieve to strengthen this relationship… This relationship, of course, serves the national interests of both countries, Pakistan and the Russian Federation, but it also contributes to regional stability and it also contributes to global stability." He asserted that Russia remained "a pillar of global stability" amid a quickly-changing global situation. About the future role of CPEC in bilateral relations, the ambassador said “we look at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a part of the larger project of Eurasian connectivity, which is bringing all countries of Eurasia together through a network of trade pacts, trade arrangements, railway lines, road networks, flights, etc.

We feel that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, once it is completed, will [enable] the East-West connectivity between one end of Eurasia to the other…As soon as these East-West connections improve and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor is developed successfully, we will be able to trade with Central Asia and Russia through overland roots also." This is a significant statement.

Last year, Russian Trade Minister Denis Valentinovich told reporters in Islamabad that Russia will help boost Pakistan's economy by cooperating in various fields including aircraft manufacturing and his country was looking forward for joint collaborations.

Pakistan's Minister Hammad Azhar welcomed the offer, stating there is huge scope of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, business to business relations and people to people contacts. He added Pakistan desired to transform relations with Russia into a strategic partnership. During a delegation level meeting in the Foreign Ministry, both the countries agreed to increase volume of bilateral trade from the present levels to its true potential through greater cooperation and enhanced business activities by the private sector of both the countries. The Russian side invited Pakistan to organise a road show in Moscow to provide an opportunity to the Russian private companies to explore new avenues in Pakistan. Pakistan on the other hand urged Russia to attend trade fairs in the country.

Alexey Dedov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation, asserts that Pakistan ranks high in the Russian foreign policy in the South Asia. “It is evident when you look at the increased frequency of high-level official meetings as well as delegation exchanges between various ministries and agencies of Russia and Pakistan. Moscow and Islamabad actively interact in international organisations with our views on the core global issues coinciding or being very close.”

He added: “Russia attaches particular importance to cooperation with Pakistan in the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Russia is providing extensive support to Islamabad in turning its observer status to a full-fledged membership.”

As it is, Russia is keen on participating in gas pipelines, electricity and other energy projects. In 2019, it had announced plans to invest $14 billion in Pakistan's energy sector. Moreover, both countries are cooperating on peace in Afghanistan as Moscow actively engages with Islamabad. With India tilting towards the US and joining her camp against Chinese, it is but natural for Pakistan to revamp her diplomatic priorities. Russia is an emerging power of the world and being in the region can play a more effective role in regional peace. With Russia and Pakistan on one page, the combination shall be playing a more assertive role in geopolitics of the region. The narrow but important convergence on Afghanistan is making way for greater ties between the two countries. The development of constructive relations between Russia and Pakistan is an important factor in ensuring regional stability and international security.