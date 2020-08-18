No COVID-19 patient death in last two weeks in Punjab

LAHORE: New COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours have dropped below three figures first time in Punjab since initial spike of coronavirus in late March.

As many as 56 new cases have been confirmed in last 24 hours, while no death was reported Monday for the third time in two weeks, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department. The COVID-19 fatalities stayed at 2,182, while the addition of 56 cases raised the infections to 95,447 in Punjab. Of a total 95,447 infections in Punjab, 92,667 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, pilgrims returning from Iran and prisoners. According to spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 8,046 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 832,296 in the province. After 2,182 fatalities and recovery of a total of 86,698 patients, as many as 6,567 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.