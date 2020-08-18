Tribesmen demand removal of parking lot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: Tribesmen on Monday appealed to the authorities to remove a parking lot established on their property for heavy trucks.
Speaking to a news conference here in Landikotal Press Club on Monday, Muhammad Zama, Saad Gul Shinwari and Haji Nisar Shinwari said that they have a piece of land (Khasra number 32, 37 and 91) located near Hamza Baba shrine.
They said that local transport union leaders have established a parking lot for heavy trucks on the property of Ashrafkhel tribes. They alleged that the so-called transporters union leaders have no property of their own but they have occupied others’ property.
The tribesmen said that the union workers illegally parked Afghanistan-bound trucks on their property. The appealed to the high-ups to take notice of the issue and remove the parking lot from their property. They said that if the authorities concerned failed to provide them justice, they would file a case in a court against the illegal parking lot.