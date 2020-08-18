Police arrest bike lifters

Islamabad:Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police have busted three members of a bike lifter gang and recovered 16 stolen motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements and bike lifting. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Industrial-Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted special team under supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir including SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Imran Haider, ASI Muhammad Ramzan along with other officials who successfully nabbed three members of a well organised bike lifter gang.

They were identified as Mahajar Khan, Muhammad Hamid and Muhammad Sami, while Police also recovered 16 stolen motorbikes from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of motorbike lifting in various areas of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad . Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.