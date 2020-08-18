Suspected robber killed in police encounter

A suspected robber was killed in an alleged police encounter in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Monday. Police said two suspects riding a motorcycle were looting citizens when a police patrol team reached the crime scene. The robbers shot at the police in a bid to flee from the scene and when police opened fire in retaliation, one of them was killed and the other escaped, police said. The body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police identified the deceased as Safdar Ali, son of Ghulam Sarwar, and claimed that a pistol was found on him.

Fire at factory

A fire broke out at a factory in the Korangi Industrial Area on Monday, damaging plastic and cardboard at the property. Fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the fire was controlled after the hectic efforts of one hour. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the two-storey factory. The cause of the blaze could not be ascertained immediately.

Electrocution kills two

Two people died of electrocution in separate incidents on Monday. A woman was electrocuted to death at her house in Ittehad Town within the limits of the Baldia Town police precincts. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi (CHK) for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 50-year-old Imrana, wife of Noor Zaman. The police said the woman suffered an electric shock when she was switching on a water machine.

Separately, 75-year-old Zubair, son of Arbab, died of electrocution in Machar Colony within the limits of the Docks police station. The police said the man suffered an electric shock while he was doing some electrical work at his house. The body was taken to the CHK for medico-legal formalities.