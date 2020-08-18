When a federal government employee dies while in service, his family is entitled to get group insurance money in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Act, 1969. But the same employee does not get a single penny of the insurance money at the time of his retirement. This is because the law has no clause that relates to the payment of group insurance money to a retiring employee. This is grossly unjust since the retiring employee pays the premium from his monthly salary till the date of retirement.

Contrary to this, the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been paying the group insurance money to retiring employees since 2009 and 2014 respectively. The federal government must amend the said law so that federal government employees are able to withdraw the group insurance money on retirement.

Rehmat Khan Tahir

Islamabad