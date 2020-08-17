Sikhs, Kashmiris condemn Indian occupation at London protest

LONDON: Huge swathes of Sikh and Kashmiri protesters demonstrated at the Indian High Commission in London raising their voice against the fascist Modi regime after the British government didn’t act on the desperate pleas made by the Indian government, after over 100 Indian organisations and over two dozen councillors had sought a ban on the August 15 protest at the venue.

As Indians across the world celebrated their Independence Day on August 15, minority groups in India and overseas took this moment to highlight the oppressive treatment meted out to them by the Hindutva government.

Supporters of the Khalistan and free Kashmir Movement gathered outside the High Commission to raise slogans against the illegal Indian occupation and to demand freedom for Khalistan and Kashmir. Previously, over 100 Indian organisations had requested the British government to restrict protests outside the Indian High Commission claiming that Pakistan had been supporting such groups who exhibited violent and aggressive behaviour. However, no proof for the absurd claims was provided and the protests went on with full force. The Indian government, through community groups and councillors, had asked the British government to ban the protest but authorities didn’t take any action as the call by the Indian government was baseless and the British government's own intelligence established that the protesters have always demonstrated peacefully and allegations of violence were false.

Hundreds of protesters raised slogans against Modi's Hindutva regime which has made life extremely difficult for India's minorities.

Protesters held banners which read, "Kashmiris demand implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir", "Voting for Punjab's independence is a legal right", "Khalistan 2020", "Kashmiris demand justice", "Kashmir is bleeding" and "India stop blinding women and children in Kashmir".

The protesters also raised slogans of, "Modi fascist", "Stop killing in Kashmir" and "Khalistan Zindabad".

On August 05, 2019, India scrapped Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) of its special status after revoking Article 370 of its constitution. The Muslim majority in the Indian Occupied Kashmir believes that a systematic genocide is being committed in the region with the Indian prime minister's fascist policies aiming to change the demographics of Kashmir. Internet and telephone services have also been restricted in IOJ&K with many British Kashmiris unable to connect with their families back home for months on end. Speaking to The News, a Khalistani protestor said: "Today we're here to mark August 15, Indian Independence Day, as a black day for the Sikhs and Kashmiris. I'm here outside the Indian embassy to protest against the atrocities committed by the Indian state against Muslims, Christians and Sikhs and other minorities.