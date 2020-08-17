Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respect Abidi Sb, I did my Intermediate (FSc-Premedical). I wish to study Information Technology (BS-IT). I need your guidance if I can get admission without test of additional math. Also please let me know which universities are offering this programme in Lahore? (Rubeena Qureshi, Lahore)

Ans: Mostly private institutions/ universities in Lahore offer Information Technology at bachelor’s level with different titles / names of BBA-IT and BS-IT. But it all depends on your objectives and intentions in preparing towards a specific career.

IT has a very wide scope and career prospects and I don’t think so, it requires too intensive Mathematics. If you are interested in getting into a public sector university, I suggest you contact them directly for better advice. It all depends on a number of factors especially, the location of your house and the proximity that you require etc.

Q2: Sir, I passed Diploma in Associate Engineering (DAE) in Electrical with 82%. I want to study Civil Engineering, Computer Science or Physics. Please guide me what is best career option in future for me? (Ibrahim Nafees Gujjar, Gujranwala.)

Ans: It took you three years to study DAE in Electrical; therefore, I will not advise you to enter into a completely new area of Civil Engineering. However, Computer Science is an area that can be connected to your current qualifications going forward. Being someone who is familiar with electrical and electronic systems, circuits and platform would be more comfortable doing a degree in Computing Science or Computer Engineering. I think your chances of success are more in this field. Both areas have good career scope/ prospects and you should be able to find relevant opportunities once you top up your DAE with such a degree.

Q3: Currently, I am student of Biotechnology (BS) at the University of Central Punjab (UCP). I got 3.76 CGPA in 1st semester and now I am in the second semester. Please advise me the scope and career prospects of BS Biotechnology? (Shiza Ansari, Lahore)

Ans: Your current GPA is impressing and shows that you are a hardworking and bright person so please keep the good work going. Biotechnology is an emerging subject area that offers a lot of specialisations which are constantly changing due to rapid advancement in this field. Therefore, there may be several post-graduate and specialisations you can do once you complete your bachelor’s degree. I will advise you to contact me once you graduate and I shall be happy to guide you further.

Q4: Respected Mr Abidi, my daughter completed her BSc in Chemistry, Botany & Zoology with 73% marks from Government College University, Faisalabad. Now she wants to do MSc Chemistry. What is the scope of MSc Chemistry and also which one is best Chemistry or Biochemistry? (Jaazba Sultan, Karachi)

Ans: I would suggest your daughter to select Biochemistry instead of Chemistry. This subject area is a unique blend of the study of biological aspects that relate to the chemical changes and the effect of different drugs that further leads to understanding of the human body. Biochemistry has several specialisations going forward and the possibilities of getting funding for research in the areas of Microbiology, Pathology and Virology that will open more career prospects for your daughter.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).