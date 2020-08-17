Two die of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of two more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 2,182 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 95,391 with the addition of 188 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday. Out of a total of 95,391 infections in the province, 92,611 people contracted the virus through local transmission while the remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. The spokesperson for the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said 8,124 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 824,250 in the province. After 2,182 fatalities and recovery of a total of 86,441 patients, 6,768 active cases are still present, who are either isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.