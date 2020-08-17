Dilip’s brothers admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ehsaan Khan (90) and Aslam Khan (88), were admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on late Saturday night after testing positive for coronavirus, reported news agency PTI. Ehsaan and Aslam Khan were taken to the hospital after they complained of breathlessness. Both the brothers are currently being treated by Dr Jalil Parkar, who told news agency PTI: “They were brought to the hospital late Saturday night. They have tested positive for COVID-19.