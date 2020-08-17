close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
August 17, 2020

Dilip’s brothers admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

World

N
Newsdesk
August 17, 2020

NEW DELHI: Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ehsaan Khan (90) and Aslam Khan (88), were admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on late Saturday night after testing positive for coronavirus, reported news agency PTI. Ehsaan and Aslam Khan were taken to the hospital after they complained of breathlessness. Both the brothers are currently being treated by Dr Jalil Parkar, who told news agency PTI: “They were brought to the hospital late Saturday night. They have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

More From World