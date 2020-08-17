close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 17, 2020

Qureshi calls for intra-Afghan talks without delay

Top Story

A
APP
August 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged on Sunday all the stakeholders to ensure resolution of the residual issues to commence intra-Afghan negotiations without any delay.

“The importance of seizing this historic opportunity cannot not be stressed enough,” the foreign minister said on Twitter. He said the collective efforts had so far succeeded in advancing Afghan peace process to the current unprecedented point.

Latest News

More From Top Story