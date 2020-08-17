Qureshi calls for intra-Afghan talks without delay

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged on Sunday all the stakeholders to ensure resolution of the residual issues to commence intra-Afghan negotiations without any delay.
“The importance of seizing this historic opportunity cannot not be stressed enough,” the foreign minister said on Twitter. He said the collective efforts had so far succeeded in advancing Afghan peace process to the current unprecedented point.