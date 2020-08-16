Dr Yasmin Rashid for investing energies in country’s development

LAHORE: We are proud to have been born in an independent country and are grateful to Allah Almighty for granting us this blessing, said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Addressing the Independence Day ceremony at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on Friday, she said: "We have got Pakistan after innumerable sacrifices. We must invest our energies in the progress and prosperity of this nation." She praised doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who lost their lives serving corona patients.

The Independence Day reminds us of the struggle for an independent country under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the minister said, adding that "We have to translate into actions the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam and serve the nation. She appreciated the SIMS administration for organising the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, SIMS Board of Governors Chairman Iqbal Z Ahmad said Pakistan was full of minerals that could be utilised to improve the country's economy.

SIMS Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz said health professionals had performed their national duty and served the nation in the times of crisis.

He said Pakistan came into being after sacrifices of hundreds of thousands lives.

Later, the minister gave away souvenirs to the families of doctors and healthcare staff who lost their lives while serving corona patients.

Earlier, SIMS Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz and other faculty members received the Punjab health minister on her arrival at the SIMS.

The minister hoisted the national flag and prayed for the prosperity of the country. She led the cake-cutting ceremony. PKLI Chairman Prof Javed Gardezi, Dr Iftikhar, faculty members and a large number of students attended the ceremony.